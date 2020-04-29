Ludhiana police seek suggestions for better enforcement of curfew

ADCP Deepak Pareek said the department will go through all the suggestions from residents while planning the next course of action. (HT Photo)

The Ludhiana district police have sought feedback and suggestions from residents for better implementation of restrictions and to give relaxations to residents during curfew. A message in this regard was posted on their Facebook page on Tuesday night.

The message read, “Need your feedback and suggestions on following – Present status of curfew in Ludhiana; Usefulness of volunteers in curfew enforcement; What should be done after May 3 in Ludhiana to handle the situation? How much opening up of curfew can be done?; Whether we should open standalone shops within Municipal Limits in the cities? Will people follow social distancing norms there?; Whether we can open shops in rural areas/villages?; Whether more factories should be allowed to run with safeguards?; How to constructively engage migrant labourers?”

In response to the post, around 673 residents came up with different suggestions, ranging from allowing shops to open to increasing restrictions and extending the curfew.

A resident, Parminder Singh, former president of the Rotary Club Ludhiana Greater, said the administration can allow the market to open on alternative days and that too area-wise. He suggested shopkeepers should be asked for making less counter sales and laying more focus on home-to-home deliveries. “It will help in reducing rush at the shops,” he said.

Similarly, another resident, Samit Jain, also shared the same suggestion and said shops should be allowed to open with one-day gap and that too for a few hours. He added shopkeepers should be also given responsibility of maintaining social distancing. Jain said, in many areas of the city, the situation is under control, therefore, the administration can give some relaxations.

Meanwhile, some residents asked the authorities to extend curfew and restriction in the city.

Karan Thaman, an advocate, said, “People are still not obeying curfew norms. One can witness rush on roads during morning and evening hours. Only the shops providing essential products should be allowed to operate.”

Another advocate, Dinesh Rajput, said, “At present, the situation is under control, but if any relaxation is given at this stage, it can turn out to be dangerous.”

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) Deepak Pareek said, “The department will go through all the suggestions and feedback from residents and consider their views while planning the next course of action.”