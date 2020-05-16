Ludhiana police to form welfare committees to help migrants

Sections
The committee members will enrol 30 volunteers in every police station to help in enforcing the lockdown.

Updated: May 16, 2020 00:43 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The committees will take care of supply of ration to labourers and assist them in returning to their native places. (ht file photo)

Following a labourer’s suicide for not receiving ration and continuous demand of migrants to return to their native places, Ludhiana police has decided to form migrant welfare committees at the police station level.

They will be consisting of five to 12 members, which will take care of the supply of ration to labourers and assist them in returning to their native places.

Police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal said, “The committees will address the problems being faced by labourers in the factories and their ‘vehras’ (labour quarters). They will help them in obtaining curfew passes and help those workers who wish to go to shelter homes.”

“The station house officer (SHO) will hold daily meetings with the committee members and officers above the rank of assistant commissioner of police (ACP) will convene a meeting with the members once a week,” he said.



The police chief also added that the committee members will enrol 30 volunteers in every police station to help in enforcing the lockdown.

The decision has come after the suicide of labourer Ajit Rai of Rajiv Gandhi Colony. He had ended his life by hanging self on the intervening night of May 10 and 11, for not getting ration despite frequent efforts.

Labourers have also protested in the city for three consecutive days (from May 12- 14) demanding the authorities to send them back to their native places.

