Ludhiana police to resume ‘Know Your Case’ service from November 21

The city police have decided to resume the “Know Your Case” service from November 21 after a gap of seven months.

Under the scheme, victims, complainants and accused have the right to know the status of investigation and inquiry in FIRs and complaints.

It covers all police stations, economic offences wing, child and women cell, anti-human trafficking, traffic, cyber crime cell and licensing unit. A service-oriented scheme, it is aimed at bringing greater transparency and accountability in the police functioning, and increasing police-public interaction.

Commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal said the first camp under the scheme will be held on November 21. All police stations, police posts and units will be covered under this. Thereafter, 8-10 police stations and units will offer the service taking turns on Saturdays as per a schedule. This will ensure time-bound disposal of cases and complaints, he added

“Any complainant desirous of knowing the status of their complaint, case or petition can visit the police station or unit concerned from 10am to 2pm on the designated Saturday. Gazzetted officers, along with the SHOs, investigation officers and in-charges of the units will remain present. Investigation officer will apprise the complainant of the case status,” the police chief said.

“The ADCP concerned of each sub-division and unit will personally monitor the whole process. Besides, joint commissioner of police and deputy commissioner police-level officers will supervise on each Saturday. They will also interact with the complainants to ensure effective implementation of this scheme. Case property will also be handed over then and there,” he added.

A unique aspect of this scheme is that if a complainant or petitioner is not satisfied with the investigation, inquiry or the manner in which investigation is being done by the investigation officer, they can raise objections with the SHO and gazzetted officer on the spot. They can also directly approach senior officers present there. Those who are still not satisfied will be given time to meet the police chief to present their case.

The top cop had suspended hearing of cases under “Know Your Case” scheme on March 20 in view of the Coronavirus outbreak in the region. It was launched on November 28, 2019.