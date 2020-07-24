Ludhiana police trace missing Delhi resident to Phagwara

The Delhi resident (centre) in the custody of Ludhiana police on Friday. (HT Photo)

The Ludhiana police on Friday handed over a Delhi resident, who had gone missing on June 10, to his relatives here, after the cops located him in Phagwara, around 40 km from here.

As per the police, Rajinder Kumar (27) is suffering from depression. For around one and a half months, he kept roaming the villages and slept in the open till he was found.

On June 13, a missing report for Rajinder was given by his cousin Sandeep Singh of Guru Nanak Nagar to the Dehlon police. Sandeep told police that Rajinder had visited him on June 2 and left for Delhi on June 10, but did not reach there. Following this, the police lodged an FIR under Section 346 of the IPC and initiated investigation.

When the matter reached Ludhiana police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal, he formed an SIT comprising additional deputy commissioner of police Dayama Harish Kumar Omparkash, assistant commissioner of police Mandeep Singh and inspector Sukhdev Singh.

The ADCP said posters and pamphlets with pictures of the missing man were circulated across the state. On Friday, the police received information about the man and traced him to the Phagwara bus stand.

Inspector Sukhdev Singh said Rakesh has depression and is availing treatment for the same.