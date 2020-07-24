Sections
Home / Cities / Ludhiana police trace missing Delhi resident to Phagwara

Ludhiana police trace missing Delhi resident to Phagwara

Inspector Sukhdev Singh said has depression and is availing treatment for the same.

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 23:19 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The Delhi resident (centre) in the custody of Ludhiana police on Friday. (HT Photo)

The Ludhiana police on Friday handed over a Delhi resident, who had gone missing on June 10, to his relatives here, after the cops located him in Phagwara, around 40 km from here.

As per the police, Rajinder Kumar (27) is suffering from depression. For around one and a half months, he kept roaming the villages and slept in the open till he was found.

On June 13, a missing report for Rajinder was given by his cousin Sandeep Singh of Guru Nanak Nagar to the Dehlon police. Sandeep told police that Rajinder had visited him on June 2 and left for Delhi on June 10, but did not reach there. Following this, the police lodged an FIR under Section 346 of the IPC and initiated investigation.

When the matter reached Ludhiana police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal, he formed an SIT comprising additional deputy commissioner of police Dayama Harish Kumar Omparkash, assistant commissioner of police Mandeep Singh and inspector Sukhdev Singh.



The ADCP said posters and pamphlets with pictures of the missing man were circulated across the state. On Friday, the police received information about the man and traced him to the Phagwara bus stand.

Inspector Sukhdev Singh said Rakesh has depression and is availing treatment for the same.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Jaya Bachchan files complaint against loud biker
Jul 25, 2020 00:11 IST
Four get life term for killing two brothers in 2012
Jul 25, 2020 00:10 IST
Woman held for illegal sale of remdesivir, tocilizumab
Jul 25, 2020 00:08 IST
Gehlot wants floor test after HC defers verdict
Jul 25, 2020 00:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.