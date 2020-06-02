Ludhiana private school found operating in lockdown, probe ordered

Defying state government orders, a private school here was found operational on Tuesday.

The district education officer (Secondary) has marked an inquiry in the matter after the video of an ongoing class at the school surfaced online on Tuesday.

In the video, students of Navyug Public Senior Secondary School, Haibowal, are seen doing their class work. Teachers have been captured giving instructions to the pupils.

Locals said they were shocked to see students entering the school with bags and books. Concerned about the virus spread, a local said though some pupils were wearing face masks, no social distancing was being maintained in the classroom.

The Punjab government has order schools, colleges and educational institutions to remain closed till June 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

When contacted, school principal Meenakshi Sharma denied the allegations and said, “We have called the staff for checking notebooks and plan the homework to be assigned to the students for summer vacations. No student was asked to come, but some parents who had come to deposit the textbooks brought their kids along. As majority of the parents are uneducated, the teachers decided to show these students how to complete their summer break homework.”

District education officer Swaranjit Kaur said, “We will issue a show-cause notice to the school for violating the state government orders. They opened the school without permission. They have also flouted social distancing norms as students were sitting close to each other in the classrooms. We will also write to the Punjab school education board to take action against the school.”

Earlier on March 20, the Dugri Police had lodged an FIR under sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease danger¬ous to life) and 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC against Col Naresh Ghai, director of Gaurav Ghai Public School for opened the school in lockdown.