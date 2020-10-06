Sections
Ludhiana: Public dealing in police stations resume with precautions in place

In July, the police department had ordered to stop public dealing in police stations after many police personnel had tested positive for Covid-19.

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 22:14 IST

By Tarsem Singh Deogan, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A tent set up outside Division Number 2 police station as a precautionary measure in view of Covid. (HT photo)

Public dealing in city police stations has resumed after three months, however, people will have to wait for more to meet senior police officials in person, as public dealing in their offices are yet to resume.

However, the police have installed tents in the open outside police stations to deal with public complaints and record their statements to avoid their entry inside police stations as a precautionary measure.

In July, the police department had ordered to stop public dealing in police stations after many police personnel had tested positive for Covid-19. Complaint boxes were installed outside the police stations for the city residents. The police had also released an e-mail id for the public to send their complaints.

Commissioner of Police Rakesh Agrawal said that the police have started public dealing with all safety measures in place. Tents have been installed outside police stations to maintain social distancing,” he said.



The police have made proper seating arrangements, said Agrawal adding that public dealing at offices of senior officials has not yet resumed, but they are available to meet anyone on request. Senior police officers are hearing peoples’ grievances online. In emergency cases, they are even meeting residents in person, the police chief said.

SHO at Division Number 8 police station Inspector Jarnail Singh said that they are maintaining social distancing while dealing with the public and proper seating arrangements have also been made for them.

The police had already suspended the Know Your Case scheme due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

