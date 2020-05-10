Ludhiana railway police personnel agitated as migrants continue trespassing railway tracks

The Railway protection force and the Government Railway Police conducted a check to prevent migrants from trespassing tracks near the Dholewal Chowk in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Keeping migrants away from railway tracks is one of the most difficult tasks for the railway police personnel in Ludhiana these days. Even though regular checks are conducted on the 20km-long stretch of railway line from Phillaur to Dhandari Kalan in Ludhiana, migrant labourers are found sitting and often trespassing the tracks.

On Sunday afternoon at around 3pm, over a dozen labourers were found sitting along the railway lines, taking refuge from the hot sun under the railway over bridge near the Dholewal Chowk.

Meanwhile, a few workers were also found running temporary stalls along the tracks under the bridge. Some of these migrants were rickshaw pullers who did not have rooms and spent their nights either sleeping on the roadside or on their vehicles. Other migrants were daily wagers residing in labour quarters located alongside the tracks.

One of the migrant labourers who resided in the labour quarters, Jugal Kumar, said, “We feel very congested inside the quarters, which is why we come out and sit either along the roadside or on the tracks in the shade to feel the fresh air blowing.”

Kumar said that he had applied to return to his village in Lucknow and was waiting for his turn to board the train. “The factories are closed and we have been sitting without work for over last one month,” he said, adding, “We cannot sit idle for so long within a small room.”

A daily wager Yamuna said, “Sometimes, some people come to distribute langar here at the Dholewal Chowk. We visit the area during afternoon hours and also in the evening in a hope to get some food.”

However, after alerting the railway police official, sub-inspector Balvir Singh, station house officer (SHO), Government Railway Police (GRP), along with his team and two railway protection force personnel reached the spot. On seeing the police at the site, migrants dispersed and fled from the tracks.

SHO Singh said that the police teams were making regular checks on the tracks. “As soon as the migrants notice the police, they leave the area only to come back later after the personnel have left,” he said.

He further said that the police are trying to curb the menace however it is not easy. “It is not possible to deploy so many police personnel on the 20km long track. At present, a number of GRP personnel are already deployed at the railway station to maintain law and order as huge number of migrants are availing the facility of Shramik Special trains,” he added.

Meanwhile, a few police personnel on the condition of anonymity said that nothing will change the situation. They said, “On regular days when hundreds of trains were running every day, the migrants still trespassed the tracks,” while questioning, “How we can expect these migrants to change their habits now when only a limited number of trains are running.”