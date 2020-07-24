Sections
Home / Cities / Ludhiana records 100+ cases for third day in row

Ludhiana records 100+ cases for third day in row

The cumulative count has touched 2,275; one death was also recorded.

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 23:10 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Among the fresh cases are 12 employees of the stressed asset recovery branch (SARB) of State Bank of India (SBI), two health care workers of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) and a staff employee from CMC Dental College. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The city recorded one death and 105 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday, taking the count to 2,275. It is for the third consecutive day that the city has recorded 100-plus new cases. It currently has 707 active cases.

The deceased is a 62- year-old man from Ghumar Mandi, who died at Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala. The city’s death toll now stands at 51.

Among the fresh cases are 12 employees of the stressed asset recovery branch (SARB) of State Bank of India (SBI), two health care workers of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) and a staff employee from CMC Dental College.

Four cases were reported in Rajguru Nagar, three from Raghunath Enclave at Barewal and Oswal Colony in Giaspura respectively.



As many as nine cops, all male, aged between 29 and 51 were also found infected.

The nine cops, all constable and head constable rank personnel, had been deployed at nakas to check Covid-19 violations. This comes a day after a 54-year-old driver, a 33-year-old naib reader and of ADCP-III Gurpreet Purewal had tested positive.

BJP DISTRICT GEN SECY FOUND INFECTED

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s district unit general secretary Sunil Modgil, 50, has also tested positive. He is the second saffron party leader in the city to catch the virus. Earlier, Gurdev Sharma Debi, who was suffering from cough, cold and fever for nearly a week, tested positive, following which he was rushed to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMC&H) on July 19. BJP spokesperson Satish said that all party offices in the state will remain closed till July 31 amid the outbreak. On Thursday, Congress leader Kamaljit Singh Karwal had also tested positive for the virus. Besides, Congress councillor from ward 88 Manpreet Singh Mani and former youth Congress district president Rajiv Raja are also battling the disease.

