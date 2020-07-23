Sections
Home / Cities / Ludhiana records 120 infections in highest single-day spike, cases now 2,170

Ludhiana records 120 infections in highest single-day spike, cases now 2,170

Two women undergoing treatment at a hospital in the city succumbed to the disease on Thursday.

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 23:13 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The district reported over 100 cases for the second consecutive day, as 104 cases were detected here on Wednesday. (Representational photo)

The district on Thursday recorded its highest single-day spike with 120 Covid-19 cases, taking the toll to 2,170.

Though 131 fresh cases were detected here on Thursday, 11 belonged to other districts/states. Among these were two women — an 80-year-old Jalandhar resident and 73-year-old from Patiala — who succumbed to the disease at the SPS Hospital in Ludhiana.

The district reported over 100 cases for the second consecutive day, as 104 cases were detected here on Wednesday.

Ludhiana civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said, “The total number of Covid-19 cases so far has gone up to 2,170, while 50 patients have succumbed to the disease in the district. Active cases in the district are 679. With two deaths of patients from other districts reported on Thursday, 36 patients from other districts/states have died in the district due to the disease.”



SENIOR CONG LEADER TESTS POSITIVE

Senior Congress leader and Atam Nagar constituency in-charge Kamaljit Singh Karwal tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday evening.

Karwal said, “I might have contracted the disease while dealing with the public as several people come to me with their grievances. My family members and driver will also get their samples tested.”

Earlier, two Congress councillors — Rakesh Prashar (ward number 64) and Manpreet Grewal (ward number 88) — and senior BJP leader Gurdev Sharma Debi had contracted the infection in the city. Eight relatives of Prashar had also tested positive for Covid-19.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Seamless travel: MMRDA invites bids for common mobility phone app
Jul 24, 2020 00:46 IST
PGIMER to build repository of health records, patient data
Jul 24, 2020 00:45 IST
School-turned-Covid centre in Kalyan to begin operations in 3 days
Jul 24, 2020 00:43 IST
Now, you can deposit earnest money online during bidding for UT tenders
Jul 24, 2020 00:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.