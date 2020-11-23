Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Ludhiana records 96 fresh Covid cases, two senior citizens dead

Ludhiana records 96 fresh Covid cases, two senior citizens dead

Of the 22,140 cases in Ludhiana now, 844 patients are still infected, while 20,410 have recovered.

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 21:13 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A day after the district’s Covid-19 tally crossed the 22,000 mark with 98 cases, 96 more residents tested positive for the virus on Monday.

The virus also claimed two lives, taking the death toll to 883.

Of the 22,140 cases in Ludhiana now, 844 patients are still infected, while 20,410 have recovered.

Those who died include a 62-year-old man from Haibowal Kalan and a 71-year-old woman from Ludhiana city.



Deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma said a total of 116 patients (96 new patients from Ludhiana and 20 from other states/districts) tested positive in the last 24 hours.

He said till date, a total of 4,34,509 samples had been collected, of which 4,08,180 samples were found negative and reports of 1,064 samples were pending.

Apart from 883 Covid fatalities in Ludhiana, 368 patients from other districts and states had also died here.

COVID Tracker:

Total cases: 22,140

Recovered: 20,410

Active: 844

Deaths: 883

Recovery rate: 92.18%

Death rate: 3.99%

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India briefs select group of envoys on attempted attack in Nagrota by JeM
Nov 23, 2020 20:28 IST
Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi passes away at 84
Nov 23, 2020 21:14 IST
Maharashtra won’t allow passengers from 4 states without Covid-negative report
Nov 23, 2020 19:30 IST
Next Covid-19 peak in Mumbai will impact both slums and high-rises: BMC
Nov 23, 2020 21:14 IST

latest news

Ludhiana records coldest November day in 14 years
Nov 23, 2020 21:17 IST
Ankita wishes ‘Mehr ke papa’ Karan with sweet birthday post, see his reply
Nov 23, 2020 21:15 IST
Ludhiana records 96 fresh Covid cases, two senior citizens dead
Nov 23, 2020 21:13 IST
Mohanlal begins shooting for Malayalam film Aaraattu, see pics from set
Nov 23, 2020 21:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.