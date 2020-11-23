Ludhiana records coldest November day in 14 years

A cyclist on his way under a partially cloudy sky on the PAU campus in Ludhiana on Monday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The city on Monday recorded a maximum temperature of 22.6°C, the lowest for a November day since 2006.

The weather department has forecast cloudy skies through the week, which will cause the day and night temperatures to reduce further.

“It was on November 23 in 2006 last that the city had recorded a day temperature of 21.5°C. Since then, it was only on Monday that the mercury dropped to 22.6°C, which is three degrees below normal,” said Prabhjyot Kaur Sidhu, head of department of climate change and agricultural meteorology, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).

Surender Paul, director, India Meteorological Centre, Chandigarh, said snowfall in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh and northerly winds were leading to a dip in temperatures, which will drop further in the coming days.

In the next three days, the maximum temperature is expected to remain between 22°C and 24°C, while the minimum temperature will hover around 12°C.