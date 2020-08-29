Ludhiana records highest single-day death toll, case tally inches towards 10,000

Due to the rising Covid-19 cases, at least 39 localities are currently tagged as containment or micro-containment zones. (HT File Photo)

In no let-up in the Covid-19 pandemic, the district recorded the highest single-day fatalities on Saturday with 17 patients losing the battle to the virus.

With this, Ludhiana’s toll has reached 378 – a fatality rate of 3.8%, far higher than the national average of 1.8% and Punjab’s 2.6%.

The last steepest surge in deaths was on August 22 with 15 patients succumbing to the disease.

Of the total Covid fatalities reported since March, August alone accounts for 76.7% (290).

Already the highest in Punjab, the district’s Covid tally is also inching towards 10,000 cases, with 280 people testing positive on Saturday.

The positive cases include 27 healthcare workers, three pregnant women and three undertrials.

The 17 fatalities from Ludhiana include 10 male and seven female patients.

The male patients are a 96-year-old from Heavenly Palace, a 73-year-old from BRS Nagar, a 72-year-old from Chander Nagar, a 66-year-old from Maharaj Nagar, a 58-year-old, a 55-year-old from Dholewal, a 47-year-old male from Giaspura, a 45-year-old male from Kundanpur, a 45-year-old male from Aluna Miana village and a 44-year-old from Mundiyan Kalan.

Among the female fatalities are a 79-year-old from Model Town, a 75-year-old from Atam Nagar, Jagraon, a 72-year-old from Deep Nagar, a 67-year-old from Dugri, a 65-year-old from New Tagore Nagar, a 56-year-old from Rajguru Nagar and a 45-year-old from New Subhash Nagar.

As per the district health department, 316 fresh cases were reported on Saturday, but 36 patients belong to other districts or states.

Similarly, three people from Fatehgarh Sahib, Hoshiarpur and Bathinda also died in Ludhiana.

Deputy commissioner (DC) Varinder Sharma said, “The administration has intensified testing. On Saturday, 3,713 samples were collected by the health department.”

“We are moving through the peak of the pandemic, so residents need to exercise more precautions and cooperate with the administration and health department to control the spread of the virus,” he added.

Ludhiana civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga urged residents to get tested if they feel any symptoms or have come in contact with any positive patient.