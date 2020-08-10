Ludhiana reports 280 new Covid-19 cases, 10 deaths in 24 hours

Sections
Updated: Aug 10, 2020 22:40 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A total of 280 new Covid-19 cases and 10 deaths were reported in Ludhiana district on Monday.

The number of Covid-19 cases reported in the district so far is 5,312 and the death toll 178.

The fatalities include a 59-year-old woman of Jassiyan road; a 54-year-old woman of Lalheri road, Khanna; a 52-year-old woman of Basant Avenue; a 90-year-old man from Kaler Nagar; a 27-year-old man from Harcharan Nagar; a 48-year-old man from Chandan Nagar; a 52-year-old woman from Malakpur; a 70-year-old man from Malakpur and a 45-year-old woman from Guru Nanak Nagar, Khanna. An 80-year-old woman from Moga also succumbed to the disease at Ludhiana Civil Hospital.

Those tested positive include 14 police personnel, 10 healthcare workers, six pregnant women and a domestic traveller. An MC house tax inspector, deputed at Zone D office has also tested positive.



As per the reports issued by the district health department, 3,432 patients have recovered.

Ludhiana civil Surgeon, Dr Rajesh Bagga said, “In total 5,312 positive cases have been reported in Ludhiana till Monday, of which 178 have succumbed to the virus. And 827 samples have been sent for testing on Monday.”

While 28 cases were reported from other districts/states.

4 new micro-containment zones established

There are 20 micro-containment zones in the district. Four new zones have been established on Monday including Dhandari Kalan opposite J seven resort; Salempura village Hambran road; Sham Singh Nagar road, Civil Lines, Ludhiana; Heavenly Palace, Doraha; Bhumdi village (Manupur). The micro containment zone of Mundiyan Kalan has been excluded from the list.

