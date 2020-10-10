Sections
Home / Cities / Ludhiana reports cases below 50 for the first time since August

Ludhiana reports cases below 50 for the first time since August

However, three people succumbed to the virus, taking the toll to 794.

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 22:22 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The case tally now stands at 19,083, of which 17,800 patients have been discharged – a recovery rate of 92.2%. (Reuters file photo)

For the first time since August, Covid-19 cases remained below 50 on Saturday with 43 Ludhiana residents testing positive.

This is also the fourth time this month that the cases were below the 100 mark.

However, the virus claimed three more lives, taking the district’s death toll to 794. Those who died in the past 24 hours include three men – an 80-year-old from Tagore Nagar, a 66-year-old from Kot Mangal Singh and a 55-year-old from Ambedkar Nagar.

The case tally now stands at 19,083, of which 17,800 patients have been discharged – a recovery rate of 92.2%.

While appreciating the efforts of the health department and sub-divisional magistrates in reining in the pandemic, deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma said there were 486 active patients in the district at present and 2,273 people were under home quarantine in the district. These included 144 people who were advised to remain in isolation on Saturday.

