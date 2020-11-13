Sections
Ludhiana resident booked for submitting fake documents for renewal of passport

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 22:29 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The Daresi Police on Friday booked a New Shivpuri resident for furnishing forged documents while applying for renewal of passport.

The FIR was lodged following a complaint of the regional passport officer, Chandigarh.

During the investigation, the accused, identified as Ajay Singhania, 42, told police that he wanted to go to New Zealand on a work visa and, a travel agent has asked him to furnish a fake school certificate with a different date of birth to obtain the visa.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Jaswinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the accused had availed a passport from regional passport officer, Chandigarh in October 2007, which had expired in 2017. In the documents used for making the passport, his date of birth was stated as September 24, 1978, and place of birth as Ludhiana. In 2017, the accused had applied for the renewal of his passport. In the documents submitted then, he had stated his date of birth as January 24, 1980, and place of birth as Jalandhar.

The ASI added that an FIR, under sections 420, 465, 467, 468, 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 12 of the Passport Act, had been registered.

