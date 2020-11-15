Ludhiana: Residents flout cracker time limit with impunity

Despite restrictions on bursting crackers after 10pm, city residents gave two hoots to the police commissioner’s orders and carried on with the fireworks till about 2am in several parts of the city on Diwali night.

This even as the police control room (PCR) was flooded with complaints from concerned residents. As per information, at least 250 complaints regarding the bursting of crackers beyond the permitted time (8pm to 10pm) were received on Saturday night but the police have registered only eight FIRs, against unidentified persons, so far.

Police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal said patrolling parties have lodged FIRs against the violators in New Shivpuri, Baba Than Singh Chowk, Dehlon area, Sua Road and Overlock Road.

The cases have been registered under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the basis of complaints filed by patrolling parties and officers of duty at the police stations concerned.