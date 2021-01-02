Ludhiana residents get three-month extension for pet registration

While earlier, the MC had given residents time till December 31, it will now wait till the end of March before penalising violators. The penalty includes Rs 4,000 fine besides an additional Rs 100 a day for maintenance when the pet is in MC’s custody. (HT PHOTO)

In a relief for residents, the Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) has given residents three more months to get their pet dogs and cats registered.

While earlier, the MC had given residents time till December 31, it will now wait till the end of March before penalising violators. The penalty includes Rs 4,000 fine besides an additional Rs 100 a day for maintenance when the pet is in MC’s custody.

The pet registration project had started in the city in June 2020 and since then, around 1, 300 dogs have been registered. But so far, no cat owner has approached the MC, say officials.

MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal said, “Over 1, 300 residents have registered their pets with the MC but many are yet to come forward. We have decided to give an extension of three months to residents, following which a drive will be started to catch the violators.”

For registration, residents can either go to the MC’s zonal offices or visit mcludhiana.gov.in and fill in the necessary details. An annual fee of Rs 400 will be charged from residents for one pet and brass token, to be tied around the pet’s neck will be issued following registration. The token are to be collected from MC’s Zone-A office (MC headquarters) near Mata Rani Chowk.