Ludhiana residents move human rights panel over contaminated water

Ludhiana residents move human rights panel over contaminated water

Say several complaints to LIT and sewerage board had gone unheeded.

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 23:57 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

They said a foul smell emanated from the water and amid the Covid-19 pandemic and rising dengue cases, the fear of water-borne diseases was haunting them. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Irked over contaminated water supply for around two weeks, residents of Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar Block - E filed a complaint with the Punjab State Human Rights Commission on Sunday.

The residents rued that despite several complaints submitted with the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) and Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board (PWSSB), the authorities have failed to find a solution for the problem, due to which they are falling ill.

They said a foul smell emanated from the water and amid the Covid-19 pandemic and rising dengue cases, the fear of water-borne diseases was haunting them.

One of the residents, Aamarjit Singh, said, “Supply of potable water is fundamental right of the residents. We made several requests to the authorities, but they have still failed to find a solution. They have not even been able to find the cause so far. We were forced to submit a complaint with the human rights commission and have also sought action against officials concerned.”



Another resident, Arvind Sharma, said, “My grandson fell ill last week by consuming contaminated water. Many others in our locality are also falling ill, but authorities are not paying heed to the problem.”

“Residents are forced to purchase mineral water because of this. Earlier, we had filed a complaint with the principal secretary of the local bodies department. But, as the authorities failed to resolve the problem, we have submitted a complaint with the human rights commission,” he added.

LIT officials said that PWSSB officials are working on the issue.

PWSSB sub-divisional officer (SDO) Gurpreet Singh, said, “We have checked sewer lines in the area but there is no problem in them. Now, we will be inspecting house connections of residents. Only a few houses are now getting contaminated water supply in the area and we are constantly working to resolve the issue.”

