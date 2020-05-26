Sections
Home / Cities / Ludhiana restaurant owner held for hosting wedding function without permission

Ludhiana restaurant owner held for hosting wedding function without permission

Police conducted a raid and found at least 50 guests at the restaurant

Updated: May 26, 2020 00:23 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A restaurant owner in Ludhiana’s Shimlapuri area was arrested for hosting a wedding function without permission amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown on Sunday. The accused has been identified as Amarpal Singh of Shimlapuri. Shimlapuri station house officer (SHO), inspector Amandeep Singh Brar said that they received information that a wedding ceremony was taking place at a restaurant near Kwality Chowk. Police conducted a raid and found at least 50 guests at the restaurant.The SHO added that the restaurant had not availed permission from district administration before holding the function. A case under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Skill universities on anvil for migrants in post-pandemic world
May 26, 2020 01:49 IST
Balbir Singh Senior: A legend beyond borders
May 26, 2020 01:44 IST
‘Buy PPE only from approved producers’: Govt advisory
May 26, 2020 01:41 IST
Infectious diseases block inaugurated at Srinagar’s SKIMS
May 26, 2020 01:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.