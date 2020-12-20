Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Ludhiana: Retired co-operative society secretary booked for embezzling ₹12.57 lakh

Ludhiana: Retired co-operative society secretary booked for embezzling ₹12.57 lakh

Anomalies found during an audit post the retirement of the official.

Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 22:59 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A retired secretary of the Butahari Co-operative Agriculture Multipurpose Society has been booked for embezzling Rs 12.57 lakh during his tenure.

The accused has been identified as Jagdev Singh of Butahari village.

In his complaint to the police on December 3, Sangram Singh, assistant registrar of the society, said Jagdev had retired on April 30, 2019. Thereafter, during an audit of records, it was found that Jagdev had not made entries of fertilisers bought and distributed among farmers since April 1, 2018.

On investigating the matter, the society found that by skipping entries, Jagdev had embezzled Rs 12.57 lakh, and filed a police complaint.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Bheesham Dev, who is investigating the case, said a manhunt had been launched to arrest the accused, who has been booked under Section 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Maybe in January’: Harsh Vardhan on first Covid-19 shot
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Bengal has set 3 dangerous trends in Indian politics: Amit Shah
by HT Correspondent
Health ministry body to hold urgent meeting over new Covid-19 strain in UK
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Shigella infection: Experts try to trace source in north Kerala’s Kozhikode
by HT Correspondent

latest news

Ludhiana: Retired co-operative society secretary booked for embezzling ₹12.57 lakh
by HT Correspondent
Western Railway diverts, short terminates trains due to farmers’ protest in Punjab
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
₹2lakh in cash, jewellery stolen from Chandigarh’s Sector 3 house
by HT Correspondent
Unclear If US has UK Covid-19 mutation, says chief scientific adviser Slaoui
by Bloomberg | Posted by Shivani Kumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.