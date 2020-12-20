Sections
Home / Cities / Ludhiana: Riding gets bumpy on Sherpur Chowk slip road

Ludhiana: Riding gets bumpy on Sherpur Chowk slip road

The broken road is also leading to a number of accidents.

Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 22:30 IST

By Mohit Khanna, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The slip road near Sherpur Chowk has been in a dilapidated condition, much to the chagrin of commuters. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)

Bumpy rides have become a daily hassle for commuters particularly motorists due to the poor condition of the slip road alongside the Panipat-Jalandhar National Highway-44. The road starting from Sherpur Chowk continues to remain in disrepair for a long time.

The slip road constructed on both sides of the highway is in dilapidated condition and it is a task for the driver to maneuver a car to avoid potholes. Motorists could also be seen twisting and turning the vehicles to escape the broken stretch.

To top it all, parking of vehicles including trucks, auto-rickshaws also add to the chaos. Thousands of commuters could be seen stranded each day at the slip road located near SPS Hospital. The situation gets worse during peak hours as a number of vehicles get stuck in the pothole, leading to traffic snarls.

SPS Hospital’s public relations officer Lakhvir Singh Namdhari said that a number of times, they have brought the problem to the notice of the authorities, but to no avail.



“The broken road is also leading to a number of accidents,” said Namdhari.

In July last year, two persons were killed after a tipper container had fallen on them on the slip road.

An industrialist Avneesh Aggrawal said, “The situation gets worse during rains and commuters, unaware of the pothole, get stuck in it.”

Another industrialist Paramvir Singh Bhogal also raised a similar concern. He said, “The sections of the road are so badly engineered that every drive is a death-defying endeavour. Instead of being penalised for being directly or indirectly complicit in the hazardous state of the highway project, it is unimaginable that the highway authorities are being allowed to further fleece the hapless citizens by increasing toll rates.”

On being asked about the poor condition of the slip road, NHAI project director Virendra Kumar said that the matter has come to their notice and corrective measures are being taken.

While traffic expert Rahul Verma said a meeting between Ludhiana deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma and NHAI authorities is scheduled for December 24 to discuss the issue.

