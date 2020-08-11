Sections
Ludhiana road rage: Woman suffers injuries after two groups open fire

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 23:49 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Two groups of youngsters allegedly opened fire during a case of road rage in Golden Vihar of Rahon Road on Tuesday evening. During the incident, a woman suffered an injury as a bullet splinter hit her.

The injured woman was identified as Anisha, 37. She was having lunch at her house. Her son Naseeb, 18, called on the police.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, East) Davinder Chaudhary said that the clash erupted after a car hit three persons riding triple on a scooter on Rahon Road.

The scooter riders gave chase to the car and even indulged in a scuffle with six youths travelling in the car.



According to the onlookers, both groups opened fire at each other, however, the police are still verifying this information as only one bullet shell has been recovered from the spot so far.

The ACP added that during this incident, the woman who was sitting inside her house sustained a minor injury on her foot after a splinter hit her.

The police have registered a case under sections of 307 (attempt to murder), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapons), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act against Kaka, Deepak Bangala, Prince, Rahul, Gurditta and their rivals Babbu, Badal and Bunty, all residents of Rahon Road.

A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

