Ludhiana: Robbers open fire in money exchange shop, flee empty handed

Threaten trader and his shop with a gun and sharp-edged weapon, flee after trader fights back.

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 22:30 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Police conducting an investigation after the robbery attempt at a money exchange shop near Dharampura Chowk in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

Three armed men shot at a trader in broad daylight on Monday afternoon after he tried to foil a robbery bid at his currency exchange shop near Dharampura Chowk.

Parmod Kumar, 55, of Guru Nanak Nagar, told the police that he and his son, Ajay Kumar, were present at their shop on Monday afternoon when three men on a motorcycle arrived there around 3pm.

While two of them entered the shop, the third man remained outside.

“Suddenly, one of the men pointed a gun towards my head, while his accomplice restrained my son with a sharp-edged weapon to his throat. Threatening to kill us, they demanded all our money,” Parmod said.

“Meanwhile, Ravi Kumar, who runs a cycle repair shop nearby, noticed something suspicious and called out my son’s name. As the robbers reacted to Ravi’s voice, I snatched the gun and screamed for help. The weapon fired in the melee, but hit the counter. Meanwhile, the duo fled with their accomplice waiting outside,” he added.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Raj Kumar said the robbers were riding a Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle without a number plate. They had been captured in the CCTV cameras installed in the area and will be arrested soon. A case has been registered at the Division Number 3 police station.

