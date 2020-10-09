Ludhiana: Row erupts over UCPMA membership fee

A section of the United Cycle and Parts Manufacturers Association (UCPMA) is up in arms, alleging an increase in the membership fee of the body.

Janta Nagar small-scale manufacturers association (JNSSMA) alleged that the UCPMA had arbitrarily hiked the fee from Rs 5,100 to Rs 11,800. They further alleged that the fee of the membership form had also been increased to Rs 1,000, which was earlier free of cost.

The matter had come to light when an industrialist went to the UCPMA office to get a membership.

JNSSMA president Jaswinder Singh Thukral said, “This way the small manufacturers, who actually require the services of the association, would not be able to become members and the control of the association will ultimately shift to the big manufacturers.”

When contacted, UCPMA president DS Chawla, however, said, “The decision to increase the fee was rolled back on October 6 after the association had received a representation from the members who believed that small manufacturers would not be able to pay Rs 11,800. Only Rs 5,000 is charged as the membership fee from new members now and Rs 1,000 for the form. The decision has been taken by all the office bearers and not by an individual.”

The official letter of the association stated that the membership fee has been reduced to Rs 5,000 due to COVID-19 pandemic.