Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Ludhiana: Row erupts over UCPMA membership fee

Ludhiana: Row erupts over UCPMA membership fee

Janta Nagar small-scale manufacturers association alleged that the UCPMA had arbitrarily hiked the fee from Rs 5,100 to Rs 11,800

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 23:24 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A section of the United Cycle and Parts Manufacturers Association (UCPMA) is up in arms, alleging an increase in the membership fee of the body.

Janta Nagar small-scale manufacturers association (JNSSMA) alleged that the UCPMA had arbitrarily hiked the fee from Rs 5,100 to Rs 11,800. They further alleged that the fee of the membership form had also been increased to Rs 1,000, which was earlier free of cost.

The matter had come to light when an industrialist went to the UCPMA office to get a membership.

JNSSMA president Jaswinder Singh Thukral said, “This way the small manufacturers, who actually require the services of the association, would not be able to become members and the control of the association will ultimately shift to the big manufacturers.”

When contacted, UCPMA president DS Chawla, however, said, “The decision to increase the fee was rolled back on October 6 after the association had received a representation from the members who believed that small manufacturers would not be able to pay Rs 11,800. Only Rs 5,000 is charged as the membership fee from new members now and Rs 1,000 for the form. The decision has been taken by all the office bearers and not by an individual.”

The official letter of the association stated that the membership fee has been reduced to Rs 5,000 due to COVID-19 pandemic.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Modi made crises’ India could’ve avoided: Cong’s 10 point attack at Centre
Oct 09, 2020 21:49 IST
Bihar assembly election: With Ram Vilas no more, test for Chirag to consolidate LJP
Oct 09, 2020 14:05 IST
RR vs DC live: Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 46 runs
Oct 09, 2020 23:32 IST
Flipkart tells Nagaland customer no service outside India. Then apologises
Oct 09, 2020 22:33 IST

latest news

IPL 2020: DC bowlers, fielders choke RR to defeat
Oct 09, 2020 23:37 IST
Cut from the same cloth, Nigerian waste fabric becomes art
Oct 09, 2020 23:35 IST
Airbus delivers most jets since pandemic aided by E-delivery
Oct 09, 2020 23:35 IST
Global prospects of egg industry discussed during webinar at GADVASU
Oct 09, 2020 23:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.