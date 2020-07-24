Ludhiana’s 114-year-old Clock Tower being restored to original glory

Despite losing its splendour over time, Victoria Memorial Clock Tower, fondly called Ghanta Ghar, has looked over the city’s shoulder for over a century now. To spring it back to its original glory, the Ludhiana municipal corporation is giving the monument a much-needed makeover.

Elated by the tower’s revival, old-timers and historians of the city say they are eager for the completion of works, which are expected to be over by the end of this month.

Established in 1906, Clock Tower is the city’s most prominent and last surviving landmark from the pre-Independence era.

As per the ₹66-lakh project, which is being taken up under the smart city mission, the MC will touch up the tower’s facade, repair its mechanical clock, and light it up. A few trials of colourful lights installed at the tower were held earlier and the sight had fascinated the residents.

Sharing their memories from the Partition, retired Punjab Agricultural University professor Amarjit Singh Hayer (85) and Central University Bathinda chancellor Sardara Singh Johl (92) narrated how the there were only two prominent buildings in the city at that time, and Clock Tower was one of them.

Hayer said, “Apart from being an iconic structure, Clock Tower was one of the two major landmarks of the city. The other one was Subhani building. The tower was erected during the British era on Grand Trunk Road which led up to Peshawar. At that time, there was no development in Ludhiana west and the areas like Chaura Bazaar, Field Ganj, Daresi Ground and other parts of the old city were densely populated. Clock Tower and Subhani building were used to convey directions to commuters. But with time, the tower lost its limelight and now numerous multi-storey buildings have come up around it, diminishing its visibility.”

Johl recalled the time he used to visit the city in the late 1940s from Noor Mahal, where his family had got temporary allotment after Partition.

“The bell of Clock Tower was functional in 1948 and used to ring after every hour. The tower is like a monument of the city and must be preserved. The elevated road and multi-storey buildings have reduced its visibility, but the government should save it for the coming generations. Unfortunately, not much has been given to its maintenance in the past,” he said.

Reviewing the status of the smart city project on Friday, Punjab cabinet minister and MLA (Ludhiana west) Bharat Bhushan Ashu said, “Most of the work has been done and the project is expected to be completed by the end of this month. The clock is being repaired and the tower is also being cleaned from the inside. A few lighting trials have also been done and the tower will don a new look soon.”