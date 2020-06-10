Sections
Home / Cities / Ludhiana’s Arya College holds webinar on global impact of Arya Samaj in Covid-19 era

The aim of the online session was to create awareness about Arya Samaj and its teachings to the people confined to their homes in the lockdown.

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 19:00 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Arya College in coordination with its internal quality assurance cell on Wednesday organised an international webinar on the global impact of Arya Samaj in the context of Covid-19.

Principal Savita Uppal welcomed eminent speakers, including Baghpat MP Satyapal Singh, Gurukul Kangri University (Haridwar) chancellor Vinay Vidyalankar, among others from Arya Pratinidhi Sabha Uttarakhand and Delhi.

In his address, Punjab Arya Pratinidhi Sabha president Sudarshan Sharma expressed his pleasure over the thoughtful venture by the college as it would lead to awareness about Arya Samaj and its teachings to the people confined to their homes in the lockdown.

The keynote address was given by MP Satyapal Singh. Speaking on ‘Yajya and Global Welfare’ in the Covid-19 context, he sought to prove that performing a Yajya was not just an empty ritual, rather it was a proactive endeavour to spread purity at all levels — spiritual, emotional, and environmental.



In his lecture, Prof Vinay Vidyalankar drew upon the Vedas to offer practical remedies to overcome dilemmas and problems prevailing in the present day scenario. Shree Vinay Arya acquainted the listeners with the principals of Arya Samaj highlighting their relevance in the modern era.

Arya College management committee secretary Satisha Sharma thanked the speakers for spreading the message of Arya Samaj through the webinar at the international level. The speakers were flooded with messages of appreciation and queries during the interactive session that followed.

