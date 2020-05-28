Sections
Home / Cities / Ludhiana’s Arya College organises webinar on tools of e-learning

Ludhiana’s Arya College organises webinar on tools of e-learning

A webinar on tools of e-learning was organised at Arya College, Ludhiana, by its internal quality assessment cell (IQAC) on Wednesday. In her inaugural address, principal Savita Uppal assured the...

Updated: May 28, 2020 00:45 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The need to adopt online teaching-learning techniques amid the Covid-19 pandemic was highlighted. (Getty Images)

A webinar on tools of e-learning was organised at Arya College, Ludhiana, by its internal quality assessment cell (IQAC) on Wednesday.

In her inaugural address, principal Savita Uppal assured the students and their parents that the college will continue to impart education through new tools in addition to the traditional classroom teaching.

Coordinator Suksham Ahluwalia highlighted the need to adopt online teaching-learning techniques amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Other speakers included Kumud Chawla, who spoke on Swayam, and Mamta Ratra, who gave a presentation on online encyclopaedias. Rama Bansal and Sonia Uppal talked about digital library and e-pathshala, respectively. The coordinator rounded off the session with a brief outline of the e-learning channel run by the college on YouTube.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Bright spark for PSPCL as Centre removes ‘washed coal’ condition
May 28, 2020 01:19 IST
84-year grandma a lockdown star with soulful singing of Punjabi folk song
May 28, 2020 01:14 IST
Covid-19 toll may go up as hospital reports 53 previous deaths
May 28, 2020 01:15 IST
Covid-19 fallout: Amritsar tourism & hospitality industry stares at uncertainty
May 28, 2020 01:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.