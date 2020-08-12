Ludhiana’s Arya College shut after professor tests positive for Covid-19

Arya College will remain closed on August 13 and 14 for sanitisation while August 15 is already a holiday on account of Independence Day. As the next day is a Sunday, the college will reopen only on August 17. (HT FILE)

A physics professor at Arya College tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, prompting the authorities to close the college for two days.

The college will remain closed on August 13 and 14 for sanitisation while August 15 is already a holiday on account of Independence Day. As the next day is a Sunday, the college will reopen only on August 17.

The professor’s wife, who teaches at Khalsa College for Women, Civil Lines, has also tested positive for the virus. Staff members who came in contact with the couple at their respective colleges have also been asked to get themselves tested.

When contacted, KCW principal Mukti Gill said, “I was informed by the professor today that she has been found infected with the virus. Teachers who came in contact with her have been told to go into self-quarantine. The professor had not been coming to the college for the last five days.”

“As per protocol, limited staff is coming to the college to conduct the counselling process and we are taking all precautions. The college will function as usual,” she added.

Despite repeated attempts, Arya College principal Savita Uppal was not available for comments.