Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Ludhiana’s Covid-19 death toll surpasses 900 in 244 days

Ludhiana’s Covid-19 death toll surpasses 900 in 244 days

Five people succumb to virus, taking total deaths to 902, 100 more test positive

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 22:35 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

As of November 28, 65 deaths have been recorded in Ludhiana. (HT File Photo)

The district’s death toll due to Covid-19 breached the 900 mark on Saturday with five more residents losing the battle to the virus – eight months after Ludhiana recorded its first casualty on March 29.

Besides, 100 residents also tested positive, taking the case tally to 22,642. Among these, 869 cases are still active, while 20,868 people have recovered.

The latest fatalities include a 75-year-old man from Haibowal, a 68-year-old woman from Latala village, a 65-year-old man from Jagraon and a 63-year-old man from Dhandran Road. The fifth patient died at PGIMER, Chandigarh, and the details were awaited, health department officials said.

The spike in death rate



After the first Covid casualty on March 29, Ludhiana had recorded another three in April and five more in May.



As the lockdown restrictions were lifted, allowing borders to reopen and economic activity to resume, the Covid fatalities rose to 12 in June. The situation worsened in July that saw 67 deaths. August saw the death rate spiralling in Ludhiana, with 323 people succumbing to the virus in a month. There was no bend in the curve until the end of September either, as 330 more deaths were recorded.

The district saw some relief from the pandemic in October when the casualties came down to 96 – a 70% drop in the monthly fatality rate.

Similarly, as of November 28, 65 deaths have been recorded in Ludhiana.

But, health department officials caution that though there was a brief lull, the Covid-19 casualty graph was again witnessing an uptick, so there was no room for complacency.

“The recent spurt in cases as well as deaths is a clear indicator that the second wave has arrived. Earlier, during the first wave, the virus had first spread in Delhi and three weeks later, we saw the cases burgeoning in Ludhiana as well,” said Dr Bishav Mohan, member of the Covid-19 task force formed by the state government.

He urged residents not to disregard the significance of social distancing, wearing masks and frequent hand sanitisation while being in public.

Civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said Delhi was a clear example of what apathy towards the pandemic can do. “Disregard towards safety protocols only led to another spurt in cases there. We have to ensure not to repeat this mistake in Ludhiana. Until the vaccination programme begins, social distancing, hand washing and wearing a mask are the only ways to prevent infection,” said Dr Bagga.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Hyderabad under new Nizam, time to end it, says Yogi Adityanath
Nov 28, 2020 22:48 IST
SII to apply for emergency authorisation of Covid-19 vaccine in 2 weeks
Nov 28, 2020 20:43 IST
‘His state ranks 28 on development’: KCR jabs CM Yogi Adityanath
Nov 28, 2020 21:48 IST
Centre might buy 300-400 mn Covishield vaccine doses by 2021: Poonawalla
Nov 28, 2020 20:48 IST

latest news

Guest Column: India’s Beth Harmon would need to be a brave one
Nov 28, 2020 23:11 IST
31-year-old man dies after being hit by speeding truck in Indirapuram
Nov 28, 2020 23:10 IST
Cold conditions prevail in north India, heavy rainfall likely in southern states from Dec 1
Nov 28, 2020 23:10 IST
Six killed in two road accidents on Yamuna Expressway
Nov 28, 2020 23:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.