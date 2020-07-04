Ludhiana’s Covid count reaches 993 with 33 new infections

The district now has 502 active cases, including patients who are in quarantine after being discharged from hospitals. (Representative photo)

The district’s Covid-19 count reached 993, highest among all districts in Punjab, with 33 people, including five healthcare workers at different private hospitals, testing positive on Saturday.

The healthcare workers include a 24-year-old woman from Mohar Singh Nagar, a 29-year-old woman from Lamma village and a 33-year-old woman. The other two are a 38-year-old man from Centra Greens, Pakhowal Road, and a 42-year-old man from BRS Nagar. A 28-year-old female healthcare worker from Barnala also tested positive in Ludhiana.

Three cases each surfaced in Talwara village, Janakpuri and Dhandari Kalan, while two cases were reported from Millar Ganj, Haibowal and BRS Nagar.

One case each was confirmed in the micro-containment zone of Ashok Nagar, Civil Lines, Mullanpur, Islam Ganj, Madhopuri, Gurdev Nagar, Ayali Kalan, Mohan Nagar, Aggar Nagar, Model Town and Sham Nagar.

Of the 993 cases in the district, 467 patients have been discharged and completed their post-discharge quarantine period. As many as 24 people have succumbed to the virus. The district now has 502 active cases, including patients who are in quarantine after being discharged from hospitals.

Besides 24 patients from Ludhiana, 25 people from other districts and states have also died due to the virus in various health facilities of the district.

Patients complain of poor hygiene

High drama was witnessed at the Mother and Child Hospital near Vardhman Mill on Chandigarh Road after the Covid-19 patients quarantined at the hospital complained about poor sanitation at the hospital. The patients complained of hygiene issues after they were shifted in the ward on the first floor and spotted dust on pillows and bedsheets.

Taking note of the complaints, health department workers swung into action and carried out the ward’s cleaning.

Civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said a couple of patients raised some complaints about cleanliness, which were addressed promptly.