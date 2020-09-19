Sections
Home / Cities / Ludhiana’s Covid tally breaches 16,000 mark, toll reaches 658

Ludhiana’s Covid tally breaches 16,000 mark, toll reaches 658

While the cases were 14,184 on September 14, these climbed to 15,372 within three days on September 17, and thereon, it took merely two days for the case count to cross the 16,000 mark.

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 22:40 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Of the 16,051 confirmed cases in Ludhiana now, 13,558 people have been discharged, leaving 1,832 active cases. (AP File Photo)

The Covid-19 tally in Ludhiana surpassed the 16,000 mark with 347 residents testing positive for the virus on Saturday.

The district also recorded 12 more deaths due to the virus – for the third consecutive day – taking the total count to 658.

Of the 16,051 confirmed cases in Ludhiana now, 13,558 people have been discharged, leaving 1,832 active cases.



The positive cases reported on Saturday include 139 patients with symptoms of influenza-like illness, 72 were referred by the out-patient departments and 36 are contacts of positive patients. These include 16 healthcare workers, two cops and a pregnant woman.

Among the 12 fatalities reported on Saturday, seven are females.

The deceased include an 82-year-old woman from Aggar Nagar, a 70-year-old woman from Islam Gunj, four 65-year-old women from Sandhu Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Ayali Kalan and Haibowal Kalan, a 62-year-old man from Guru Nanak Nagar, a 55-year-old woman from Nandpur village, a 55-year-old man from Model Gram, a 50-year-old man from Arjan Nagar, a 49-year-old man from Ispura and a 32-year-old man from Guru Arjan Dev Nagar.

