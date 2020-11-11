Sections
Home / Cities / Ludhiana’s Covid tally crosses 21,000 mark with 107 new cases

Ludhiana’s Covid tally crosses 21,000 mark with 107 new cases

This is the first time since October 13 that the daily figure of cases crossed the 100 mark.

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 23:05 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Despite health advisories and rising Covid-19 cases in Ludhiana, residents continue to venture out in crowded public places, without adhering to social distancing or wearing face masks, increasing the risk of spread of infection, as seen here at Chaura Bazaar on Wednesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Three days ahead of Diwali, the number of Covid-19 in the district recorded a significant increase with 107 patients testing positive on Wednesday.

With this, Ludhiana’s Covid tally also crossed the 21,000 mark. Of the total 21,072 cases now, as many as 700 remain active, which was last recorded on October 6.

It was on October 13 last when 104 cases were reported in a day, following which there had been a steady decline in the daily cases, with October 24 recording just 24 cases.



While the active cases had dropped to 281 on October 31, these increased to 337 on November 1, further to 426 on November 3, 510 on November 5 and 674 on November 10.

Three senior citizens dead

Wednesday also saw three patients losing the battle to the virus, taking the death toll to 855.

The latest fatalities include three men, aged 62, 73 and 83, residents of Chawanni Mohalla, Bajra Mohalla and GTB Nagar, respectively.

Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma cautioned against being complacent during the festive season as the district was again witnessing a rise in Covid cases, which will also translate to more deaths. He urged residents to limit outdoor visits and ensure social distancing and face masks whenever stepping out, especially for the safety of the elderly and those suffering from comorbidities.

