Ludhiana’s Covid toll climbs to 214 with seven deaths; 228 test positive

The deceased include five males and two females.

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 22:33 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The district’s Covid-19 toll rose to 214 on Friday with reports of seven patients succumbing to the virus.

Ludhiana’s tally of Covid-19 cases also soared to 6,176 after 228 people tested positive. As many as 1,807 cases are still active.

The male patients include a 60-year-old from Noorwala Road, another 60-year-old from Sahrali Rahon village, a 35-year-old from Goh village in Khanna, a 33-year-old from Shimlapuri and a 27-year-old for Haibowal.



The female deceased are a 70-year-old from Hasi Kalan village and a 60-year-old from Laxman Nagar.

The fresh cases have been reported from across the district. These include 12 undertrials, five cops, five pregnant women, three health workers and 81 contacts of positive patients.

Meanwhile, the department of extension education at PAU has been closed till August 23 after a female clerk tested positive.

Notices to nine healthcare workers

The health department has served show-cause notices to nine healthcare staff, including Dr Neelam Gill and Dr Shikha Chadha and seven staff nurses, for remaining absent from Covid-19 duty. They have been asked to reply within two days as to why action should not be taken against them under the Epidemic Diseases Act.

