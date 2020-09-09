Ludhiana’s Covid toll climbs to 535 with 13 deaths, 243 test positive

As many as 13 Ludhiana residents succumbed to Covid-19 on Wednesday, taking the district’s toll to 535.

Notably, 124 (23%) of the total fatalities were recorded in the first nine days of September.

Wednesday also saw the patient tally reaching 12,565 with 243 fresh infections.

Of the total cases, the district now has 1,819 active cases with 10,208 people recovering from the virus.

The latest fatalities are a 79-year-old man from Dhandari Kalan, a 78-year-old man from Kichlu Nagar, a 75-year-old woman from Purani Madhopuri, a 70-year-old man from Salem Tabri, two 67-year-old men from Durgapuri and Omax Residency, a 59-year-old man from Vishwakarma Colony, a 57-year-old woman from Pratap Chowk, a 55-year-old woman from Dhandra Road, a 49-year-old woman from Jawahar Nagar Camp, a 48-year-old man from Rahon Road, a 45-year-old man from Sahnewal and a 42-year-old man from Tibba Road.

Among those who tested positive are 34 patients with symptoms of influenza-like illness (ILI), 82 are contacts of infected patients and 80 people were referred from outpatient departments (OPDs). These patients included 11 healthcare workers, a pregnant woman and a policeman.