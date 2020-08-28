Ludhiana’s Covid toll rises to 361 with 11 deaths, 119 test positive

The district’s Covid-19 toll rose to 361 on Friday with 11 more patients losing the battle against the virus.

As many as 119 new cases were also confirmed, taking the district’s tally to 9,546.

Of the 361 Covid fatalities reported since March, August alone accounts for 75.6% (273).

Among the latest fatalities are eight female and three male patients.

Six among them are aged above 60 – a 74-year-old female from BRS Nagar, a 70-year-old female from Abdullahpur Basti, a 65-year-old female from Purana Dai Hatta, a 62-year-old female from Aggar Nagar, a 60-year-old female from Omax Township and a 60-year-old male from Preet Nagar.

The other deceased are a 58-year-old female from Jodhewal Basti, a 54-year-old male from Dandi Swami, a 53-year-old female from Sector 32, Chandigarh Road, a 48-year-old female from Miller Gunj and a 20-year-old male from Chhawani Mohalla.

SAD leader Manpreet Singh Mana is among those tested positive.

As many as 42 patients have symptoms of influenza-like illness (ILI), 18 are contacts of positive patients and 20 have been referred from OPDs. These include six healthcare workers and a pregnant woman.

Results of 2,311 samples are awaited.

Positive: 9,546

Death: 361

Active: 1,812

Recovered: 7,373

Fatality rate: 3.7%

Recovery rate: 77.2%