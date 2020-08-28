Sections
Home / Cities / Ludhiana’s Covid toll rises to 361 with 11 deaths, 119 test positive

Ludhiana’s Covid toll rises to 361 with 11 deaths, 119 test positive

Of the 361 Covid fatalities reported since March, August alone accounts for 75.6% (273).

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 19:49 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The district’s Covid-19 toll rose to 361 on Friday with 11 more patients losing the battle against the virus.

As many as 119 new cases were also confirmed, taking the district’s tally to 9,546.

Of the 361 Covid fatalities reported since March, August alone accounts for 75.6% (273).

Among the latest fatalities are eight female and three male patients.



Six among them are aged above 60 – a 74-year-old female from BRS Nagar, a 70-year-old female from Abdullahpur Basti, a 65-year-old female from Purana Dai Hatta, a 62-year-old female from Aggar Nagar, a 60-year-old female from Omax Township and a 60-year-old male from Preet Nagar.

The other deceased are a 58-year-old female from Jodhewal Basti, a 54-year-old male from Dandi Swami, a 53-year-old female from Sector 32, Chandigarh Road, a 48-year-old female from Miller Gunj and a 20-year-old male from Chhawani Mohalla.

SAD leader Manpreet Singh Mana is among those tested positive.

As many as 42 patients have symptoms of influenza-like illness (ILI), 18 are contacts of positive patients and 20 have been referred from OPDs. These include six healthcare workers and a pregnant woman.

Results of 2,311 samples are awaited.

Positive: 9,546

Death: 361

Active: 1,812

Recovered: 7,373

Fatality rate: 3.7%

Recovery rate: 77.2%

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Work comes first: Yami Gautam had ‘assured’ her producers
Aug 28, 2020 20:18 IST
Messi to sign for Liverpool? No chance, says Klopp
Aug 28, 2020 20:15 IST
Odisha withdraws order that made Aadhaar mandatory for pensions
Aug 28, 2020 20:14 IST
Wrestler Vinesh Phogat tests positive for Covid-19
Aug 28, 2020 20:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.