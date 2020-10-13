Ludhiana’s debris recycling plant gets state nod after three years

Hanging fire for over three years, the project to install construction and demolition (C&D) waste plant in the city would finally see the light of the day as the state committee of chief engineers has given its nod for the same.

The plant would be established in Dhandari Kalan area at the cost of around ₹7.90 crore under the smart city mission. Request for proposal (RFP) for the project is being prepared at the state level. As per the officials, similar projects are being taken up in Amritsar and Jalandhar and the tenders for the same would be floated by the state government.

MC superintending engineer Rahul Gagneja said, “It is expected that the tenders for the project would be floated in a week or so. It would be a major relief for the city.”

Recently an MC committee, comprising civic officials and councillors, had also visited Indore to get an idea about the solid waste management in the cleanest city of the country. During their visit, the team saw the working of the C&D waste plant wherein rubble is converted into interlocking tiles, which are further used by the Indore MC. The councillors had then said they would work to implement the same in Ludhiana as well.

Meanwhile, it would be a major relief for the residents as a large amount of rubble has been dumped at vacant plots and green plots across the city, including the cremation ground road at Model Town Extension, Dugri and Haibowal among other areas. The monitoring committee of National Green Tribunal (NGT) had also asked the MC to establish the plant at the earliest.

Earlier, the MC had proposed Dhandari Kalan site for establishment of C&D plant and six spots were also identified in the city for dumping the rubble till the time the plant is established. But the residents and contractors continue to dump the waste at vacant plots and green belts.

Karandeep Singh, a resident of Model Town Extension, said, “The green belt at the cremation ground road is filled with rubble and garbage. Despite complaints submitted with the MC, no action has been taken in this regard. The MC should establish a green belt at the site where people could come for a walk or to spend leisure time with families.”