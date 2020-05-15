Sections
Ludhiana's GGNKC to hold int'l digital symposium from May 28

Ludhiana’s GGNKC to hold int’l digital symposium from May 28

Gujranwala Guru Nanak Khalsa College (GGNKC) will hold a two-day digital international symposium from May 28 on role of science during the post Covid-19 era.“It is an initiative to discuss...

Updated: May 15, 2020 00:14 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Gujranwala Guru Nanak Khalsa College (GGNKC) will hold a two-day digital international symposium from May 28 on role of science during the post Covid-19 era.

“It is an initiative to discuss various dimensions of the Covid-19 pandemic. Teachers, researchers, students and masses, in general, should be made aware of the views of scientists on this global crisis,” said SP Singh, president of Gujranwala Khalsa Educational Council and former vice-chancellor of Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar.

“Through this symposium, we will try to enhance the knowledge of our participants about the causes, effects and challenges of this epidemic and will also try to make them aware of latest scientific developments to fight the epidemic,” told Arvinder Singh, principal of Gujranwala Guru Nanak Khalsa College.

