Ludhiana’s historical Jagraon Bridge set to reopen on Sept 30

Commenters were allowed access from one side of the bridge for two hours on Tuesday evening. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The long-awaited, bow-string Jagraon Bridge project has finally completed, with the bridge all set for reopening on Wednesday.

Half of the under-construction bridge, which has already become a cynosure of all eyes, was opened for two hours on Tuesday evening for a trial run, while the railways continued to lay mastic asphalt on the other half. The first trial was conducted on Sunday.

Hoardings have been installed at the site, congratulating city residents.

Mayor Balkar Sandhu, who visited the bridge twice on Tuesday to monitor the ongoing work, said the bridge will be completely opened for movement of traffic on Wednesday morning.

One leg of the historical bridge, built in 1888, was closed for traffic after the railways announced it unsafe in July 2016. A major traffic lifeline of the city, it had since been lying closed for repairs, hitting the movement of traffic on the Railway Station Road, Lakkar Bridge and nearby areas.