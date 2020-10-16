Ludhiana’s inter-state bus service resumes from

In a relief to inter-state travellers in the city, Punjab roadways and PEPSU Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) have resumed bus services to the neighbouring states. This comes after a nod from the state government, as part of the fifth phase of the unlocking process that kicked in today.

On Thursday, over a dozen buses departed the city for Haryana, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and other states. However, bus services to Jammu and Kashmir and Delhi have not yet been started due to restrictions in these states.

Punjab roadways general manager Inderjit Singh Chawla said, “Delhi and J&K have not yet opened the borders for buses and we hope that those routes would also be opened in the coming days.”

However, PRTC bus operators, on the condition of anonymity, said that they have started picking and dropping passengers from the outskirts of Delhi.

Gaganjit Singh, a passenger bound for Delhi, said, “I deal in automobile accessories and have to visit Delhi frequently. The government should have allowed inter-state buses to ply a little early but this is still a relief for us. Though it’s risky to travel in buses, it costs more to travel in private vehicles and taxi.”

Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Inter State Bus Terminal supervisor Kuljit Singh said the footfall has increased but it is not as much as what was witnessed in the pre-lockdown period. “Around 250 buses run from this bus stand on a daily basis and passengers are urged to follow all guidelines issued by the government.”

Social distancing goes for a toss

Meanwhile, with an increase in the footfall, social distancing norms went for a toss at the bus stand on Thursday. Not just passengers, even bus conductors were seen violating all precautionary norms such as wearing masks.