Ludhiana’s patient tally crosses 13,000 mark

With 256 Ludhiana residents testing positive for Covid-19, the number of cases crossed the 13,000 mark on Friday.

As many as 12 patients also succumbed to the virus, taking the toll to 558. Since the beginning of September, Ludhiana has recorded 147 (26%) of the total fatalities so far.

Of the 13,010 cases in the district now, 1,816 are still active, while 10,636 patients have recovered.

Among the 12 fatalities on Friday, four were women. The deceased include a 78-year-old woman from Khanna, a 78-year-old man from Ram Nagar, Mundian Kalan; a 72-year-old man from Gurdev Nagar, a 70-year-old man from Model Town, a 69-year-old man from Sherpur Chowk, two 68-year-old men from Jagraon and SBS Nagar, a 65-year-old woman from Partap Singh Wala, a 62-year-old woman from Dalip Singh Nagar, Khanna; a 58-year-old man from Janetpura village, a 50-year-old woman from Issa Nagri and a 45-year-old man from Civil Lines.

Among the latest positive patients are 37 people with symptoms of influenza-like illness (ILI), 80 are contacts of infected patients and 55 people were referred from outpatient departments (OPDs). These patients included 13 healthcare workers, two pregnant women and two police personnel.

SLIGHT DIP IN DAILY DEATHS

The Covid fatalities, which were daily averaging between 16 and 18 around August 31, have been decreasing since September 4.

After 18 deaths again on September 3, the following days recorded 14 deaths or fewer until September 8 that saw 15 people succumbing to the disease. Thereon, the number dipped to 13, 11 and 12 on September 9, 10 and 11, respectively.

Ludhiana deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma said the number of deaths coming down to 11 on Thursday and 12 on Friday was a slight respite. “Hospitals are reporting that there is more awareness among people, and even those with the slightest symptoms were coming forward to get themselves tested. This is a good sign,” he said.

SIX LIT STAFFERS FOUND INFECTED

As many as six employees of the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) were among the fresh cases on Friday. These include an SDO, a driver and four clerical and Class-four staffers. Estate officer Kuljeet Kaur said, “The tests were done as a precautionary measure on Tuesday and six employees tested positive. The office building has been sanitised.”

THREE TEST POSITIVE AT FREE CAMP

Three people were also found positive after samples were collected during a free testing camp organised by Bhai Ghanayia Ji Mission Seva Society on the invitation of the district administration in Kartar Nagar, Model Town, on Friday. The camp was organised in association with the Red Cross Society. Additional deputy commissioner (general) Amarjit Singh Bains inaugurated the camp.

PPCB PULLS UP DMCH AGAIN

Finding anomalies in the disposal of bio-medical waste, the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) has directed DMCH authorities to hire a firm to properly dispose of Covid-19 related waste and also conduct a third-party audit regarding disposal of waste. The board will conduct an inspection after the audit. PPCB had earlier issued a notice to the hospital and a hearing of the case was held before chairman Satwinder Singh Marwaha on Friday. Officials said general waste was being mixed with Covid-19 waste by the hospital. PPCB member secretary Krunesh Garg said the hospital authorities had been told to segregate the waste properly.