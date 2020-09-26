Sections
Ludhiana’s toll crosses 700, tally past 17k

So far, 15,033 persons have recovered from the virus while 1,421 cases are still active.

Updated: Sep 26, 2020 01:40 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A total of 2, 53, 334 samples have been taken for Covid testing in Ludhiana so far. (PTI)

With seven more deaths, Ludhiana’s Covid toll crossed the 700-mark on Friday even as the cumulative count of cases reached 17,159 with 185 new infections.

The dead include a 61-year-old female from New Star City Colony, a 37-year-old male from Mohi, a 45-year-old from Dhandari Khurd, a 60-year-old male from Mundia Khurd, a 72-year-old male from Partap Chowk, a 65-year-old female from Guru Gobind Singh Road and a 60-year-old male from Doraha.

Deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma said that sincere efforts are being made to keep people safe from Covid-19. He said that a total of 218 patients (185 new patients from Ludhiana and 33 from other states/districts) have tested positive in the last 24 hours.

He further said that till date, a total of 2, 53, 334 samples have been taken, out of which, reports of 2, 51, 345 samples have been received, and 2, 32, 133 samples were found negative. As many as 1, 989 samples are pending, the DC said.

