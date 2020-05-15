Sections
Ludhiana’s vet varsity is Punjab’s first university to reopen after lockdown

GADVASU’s V-C  says it was pertinent to open the university as it has to test many samples of the animals and urgent ongoing research was pending.

Updated: May 15, 2020 21:12 IST

By HT Correspondent, HIndustan Times Ludhiana

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), Ludhiana. (HT File)

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), Ludhiana, on Friday was reopened with 33 percent staff strength. GADVASU is the first university in Punjab to be reopened after the lockdown, revealed AS Nanda, vice-chancellor of the University.

Nanda said it was pertinent to open the university as it has to test many samples of the animals and urgent ongoing research was pending. The university’s specialised veterinary clinic had been treating 50-100 sick animals daily during the lockdown, said Nanda.

We are following all Covid-19 guidelines, including social distancing, on the campus. The staff are allowed to enter the campus from only earmarked entry point, while their thermal scanning is also being done before allowing them entry,” said AS Nanda.

