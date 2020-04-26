Ludhiana’s vet varsity observes World Veterinary Day

World Veterinary Day is celebrated all around the world on the last Saturday of April each year to promote animal welfare and educate the masses about the importance of the veterinary profession. (AP)

The faculty, staff and students of College of Veterinary Sciences, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), celebrated World Veterinary Day on Saturday.

To mark the day, students participated in an online awareness campaign.

The institution development programme (IDP) organised poster-making and quiz competitions on the theme “Environmental protection for improving animal and human health”.

Prakash Singh Brar, dean, College of Veterinary Sciences, and also principal investigator of the IDP, said World Veterinary Day was celebrated all around the world on the last Saturday of April each year to promote animal welfare and educate the masses about the importance of the veterinary profession.

“The concept of ‘One Health’ has also become important amid the fight against Covid-19,” he said.

“The fact that novel corona has emerged out of animals warrants for an even larger role of veterinary profession. All stakeholders need to work in unison to address the emerging issues of environmental degradation, especially those related to the animal kingdom,” he said.

RESULTS

Pritam Singh, Ginnee and Purnima won prizes in the poster-making contest and Rupinder Singh, Jashandeep Singh, Gurjot Singh and Satnam Singh won the quiz competition.

Vice-chancellor AS Nanda congratulated the veterinary fraternity and others associated with animal welfare, health and production.

He called for proactive participation of the scientists, farmers, civil society and government in addressing animal-oriented issues.