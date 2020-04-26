Sections
Home / Cities / Ludhiana’s vet varsity observes World Veterinary Day

Ludhiana’s vet varsity observes World Veterinary Day

Students participate in poster-making and quiz competitions on the theme “Environmental protection for improving animal and human health”

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 18:48 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

World Veterinary Day is celebrated all around the world on the last Saturday of April each year to promote animal welfare and educate the masses about the importance of the veterinary profession. (AP)

The faculty, staff and students of College of Veterinary Sciences, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), celebrated World Veterinary Day on Saturday.

To mark the day, students participated in an online awareness campaign.

The institution development programme (IDP) organised poster-making and quiz competitions on the theme “Environmental protection for improving animal and human health”.

Prakash Singh Brar, dean, College of Veterinary Sciences, and also principal investigator of the IDP, said World Veterinary Day was celebrated all around the world on the last Saturday of April each year to promote animal welfare and educate the masses about the importance of the veterinary profession.



“The concept of ‘One Health’ has also become important amid the fight against Covid-19,” he said.

“The fact that novel corona has emerged out of animals warrants for an even larger role of veterinary profession. All stakeholders need to work in unison to address the emerging issues of environmental degradation, especially those related to the animal kingdom,” he said.

RESULTS

Pritam Singh, Ginnee and Purnima won prizes in the poster-making contest and Rupinder Singh, Jashandeep Singh, Gurjot Singh and Satnam Singh won the quiz competition.

Vice-chancellor AS Nanda congratulated the veterinary fraternity and others associated with animal welfare, health and production.

He called for proactive participation of the scientists, farmers, civil society and government in addressing animal-oriented issues.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘How do you enforce lockdown and open shops?’ asks Mamata Banerjee
Apr 27, 2020 20:19 IST
‘Won’t lose a single rupee’: Govt clarifies after cancelling Chinese Covid-19 test kits
Apr 27, 2020 18:41 IST
At meet with chief ministers, PM Modi’s 5 clear messages on Covid-19 battle
Apr 27, 2020 17:06 IST
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
Apr 27, 2020 13:18 IST

latest news

Russian football wants to resume in late June
Apr 27, 2020 20:20 IST
‘Riding my bicycle for 60-70km; planning to try out rock climbing’
Apr 27, 2020 20:14 IST
Bengal’s first private cancer hospital ostracised as patient tests Covid-19+
Apr 27, 2020 20:16 IST
Rafael Nadal doesn’t see tennis back soon, is worried about injuries
Apr 27, 2020 20:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.