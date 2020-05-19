Sections
Ludhiana’s woman SHO back to work after beating Covid-19

Says self-assessment during her hospital stay has made her stronger and more confident

Updated: May 19, 2020 19:48 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

After recovering from Covid-19, sub-inspector Arshpreet Kaur Grewal rejoined duty as the SHO of Basti Jodhewal police station on Tuesday. She has replaced inspector Pramod Kumar.

Grewal, 28, had tested positive for coronavirus disease on April 17 and admitted to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH). She was discharged from the hospital on May 8. After spending another 10 days in quarantine, she resumed work on Tuesday.

The SHO was given a hearty welcome by her colleagues and locals, following which she visited the vegetable market to review the arrangements there.

“I was missing my uniform, so I am happy to wear it again. I am grateful to commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal, who posted me at the Basti Jodhewal station again,” she said.



“I had lots of time in the hospital. I talked to my friends and family over phone, played online games with them and read lots of books. Self-assessment during my hospital stay has also made me stronger and more confident,” she said, adding that during her recovery she was more concerned about whether her family or colleagues may have been infected due to her.

“Death of ACP Anil Kumar Kohli due to Covid-19 was a setback for the whole police department. I had learnt a lot from the honest officer,” said Grewal, who, along with ACP Kohli, was posted at the vegetable market when they were both found positive for Covid-19 in April. The ACP had succumbed to the virus on April 18 after remaining on ventilator support.

