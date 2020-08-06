Ludhiana: SAD speaks out against termination of contractual MC junior engineers, sub-divisional officers

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has come out in support of the 50 contractual junior engineers (JE) and sub-divisional officers (SDO) of municipal corporation (MC) who were served cessation notices by their contractor after the MC raised objections over their performance.

Leader of the opposition in MC House, Harbhajan Singh Dang, former mayor Harcharan Singh Gohalwaria, among other SAD leaders, met mayor Balkar Sandhu on Wednesday over the issue.

One-month notice periods of over 35 staffers in the bridges and roads department has ended, and notices have been served to 15 JEs and SDOs working in operations and maintenance in the last few days.

The leaders said that on one hand, the government was making tall claims of providing employment to the youth, and on the other, MC’s move would result in unemployment at a time when the youth was already struggling to find jobs.

Dang said, “The MC is terminating those who were employed during SAD-BJP tenure. The employees are performing well. Also, the MC will face staff shortage if these people are terminated. The mayor has assured that he will look into the matter.”

Mayor Sandhu said, “The contracts of only a few JEs and SDOs will be renewed as per requirement and on the basis of their performance. The services of operation and maintenance staff will also be terminated if their performance is not found up to the mark.”

One of the MC employees requesting anonymity said that the civic body was not satisfied with the performance of the employees but the civic body had cited financial crisis as the reason behind the terminations. It has also come to light that many of the employees were taken aboard on the recommendations of the then SAD-BJP leaders.