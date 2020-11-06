Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Ludhiana SAD unit out to woo Hindu voters

Ludhiana SAD unit out to woo Hindu voters

Senior party leaders to garner Hindu votes during a protest held against state food and civil supplies minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu for alleged corruption in the paddy procurement on Wednesday

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 00:38 IST

By Mohit Khanna, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Members of Shiromani Akali Dal protesting in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

With merely a year left for elections, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which recently snapped ties with its long-time ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is trying to woo Hindu voters.

Senior party leaders, including Bikram Singh Majithia, raised the slogan of ‘Bolo Sache Darbar Ki Jai’ to garner Hindu votes during a protest held against state food and civil supplies minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu for alleged corruption in the paddy procurement near his residence at Kochar Market locality on Wednesday.

“SAD is the sole custodian of Sikh and Hindu brotherhood. We have not forgotten the role of Congress in triggering terrorism in the state. We represent 3 crores Punjabis of the state who support our ideology of development,” said party leader Mahesh Inder Singh Grewal.

As per the seat-sharing system, BJP used to field their candidate from Ludhiana West constituency, which has an equal proportion of Hindu and Sikh population. With SAD parting ways with BJP, SAD is now looking forward to field its candidate from the constituency.

In the 2017 election, food and civil supplies minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu had registered a comfortable win in a triangular contest. Ashu had got record 66,627 votes while Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Ahbaab Singh Grewal had got 30,106 votes and, BJP candidate Kamal Chatly could garner merely 22,620 votes.

Sources in the party said that the protest was aimed at preparing a pitch for the election. SAD is looking forward to cash the opportunity as AAP is losing its sheen and, BJP leaders are receiving brickbats due to the ongoing farmer protest.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Gen Naravane to call on PM Oli on Friday, as Nepal seeks to reinvigorate ties with India
Nov 05, 2020 22:50 IST
Early votes fuel Joe Biden’s surge in leads over Trump amid tense battle
Nov 05, 2020 23:47 IST
At roundtable with global investors, PM Modi pitches atmanirbhar Bharat
Nov 05, 2020 23:44 IST
ESPN to eliminate 500 jobs in fallout from coronavirus disruption
Nov 05, 2020 23:41 IST

latest news

2008 UT employees housing scheme: HC seeks status report from Chandigarh admn
Nov 06, 2020 00:57 IST
Ludhiana MC chief inspects ongoing works under Smart City project
Nov 06, 2020 00:54 IST
Horoscope Today: What’s in store for your zodiac sign on November 6
Nov 06, 2020 00:52 IST
IPL 2020 SRH vs RCB Preview: It’s showdown between 2016 finalists
Nov 06, 2020 00:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.