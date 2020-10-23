Sections
Home / Cities / Ludhiana: Sarabha Nagar market rejuvenation project will be completed by Diwali, says cabinet minsiter Ashu

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 22:10 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu on Friday inspected the ongoing project of rejuvenating Sarabha Nagar market under the smart city mission. The market would be dedicated to the residents before Diwali this year, he said.

Ashu, mayor Balkar Sandhu and municipal commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal also held a meeting with the MC to review different projects being taken up under the smart city mission at the mayor’s camp office on Friday.

Sarabha Nagar market retrofitting project includes underground electrical wiring, fire safety, beautification, development of parking area etc. The project was delayed due to the lockdown but it would be completed before Diwali, said Ashu.

MC uproots inferior quality road in Jawahar Nagar camp

Ashu, along with councillor Baljinder Bunti, also inspected the ongoing road construction work in Jawahar Nagar camp area on Friday. On finding inferior quality work being done by the contractor, Ashu directed the MC authorities to get the road reconstructed by the contractor.

An MC official said the newly constructed road has been uprooted and no payment will be released to the contractor till a good quality road is built by the contractor.

