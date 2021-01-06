Ludhiana schools gear up to welcome students after nine months

Government schools and those affiliated to the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will reopen for students of Classes 5 to 12 from 10 am to 3pm from Thursday.

The government took the decision so that final revision can be conducted physically in schools before the annual exams.

Anand Singh, principal of AVM Senior Secondary School, which is associated to PSEB, said, “We have over 750 students studying in these classes. A message has been sent to parents to send their wards to school from tomorrow. To maintain social distancing, we will accommodate one student on one bench.”

Rajinder Kaur, district education officer, elementary-cum-secondary, said, “We had already opened the schools for the staff of primary and middle classes on January 1. The premises are ready for conduct of classes.”

NEED MORE TIME TO REOPEN: CBSE-AFFILIATED SCHOOLS

However, schools affiliated to Central Board Secondary Education (CBSE) have decided to take a few more days to prepare.

Harmeet Kaur Waraich, principal of Nankana Sahib Public School, Gill Road, said, “We are holding a parent-teacher meeting to inform parents about the government’s decision to reopen schools. We will ask them to ensure that their wards are wearing masks. They will be asked to not send their child to school if he/she is unwell. We will make every child undergo thermal screening at the entrance.”

School principals said that more time was needed to make necessary arrangements keeping in view the Covid norms. The schools will have to be reopened in two shifts and will have to make a seating plan, time table, and require additional rooms to accommodate students and extra staff to take classes.

Many school heads said that students used to commute to school earlier by buses and vans, and now in the absence of transportation, it will be difficult for parents to pick and drop them.

Vandna Shahi, principal, BCM Senior Secondary School, Basant Avenue, Dugri, said, “We will start the preparation from Thursday. The safety of students and staff will be our priority, and we will make the necessary arrangements for them. We will inform the parents regarding the reopening of schools once we are ready with all safety measures.”

JK Sidhu, principal of DAV Public School, BRS Nagar, said, “We can’t reopen the school on Thursday. The final call will be taken by the school management.”