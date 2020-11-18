Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Ludhiana: Sealing drive against property tax defaulters to start next week

Ludhiana: Sealing drive against property tax defaulters to start next week

As per MC officials, there are over 86,000 defaulters who have not paid their property tax since the financial year 2014-15, and the tax to be recovered from them runs into about ₹52 crore, excluding the penalty and interest.

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 01:20 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

This year, the MC has also increased the property tax for residential rental properties, including the paying guest accommodations, hostels, rental accommodations etc. The owners will now have to pay 7.5% of the annual rent received as tax. Earlier, owners had to pay ₹5 per yard for the property annually. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Reeling under fund crunch even as its branches are struggling to meet recovery targets, the Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) has decided to start a sealing drive against property tax and house tax defaulters in the city from next week.

As per MC officials, there are over 86,000 defaulters who have not paid their property tax since the financial year 2014-15, and the tax to be recovered from them runs into about ₹52 crore, excluding the penalty and interest. The civic body is also yet to recover over ₹50 crore (including penalty) in the form of house tax, which was imposed before property tax was introduced by the state government in 2014-15.

MC officials said that this time notices won’t be issued in bulk as it leaves the staff tied up in documentation work. Instead, a limited number of notices will be issued at a time so that the officials can carry out proper follow-ups and take action accordingly.

MC superintendent (property tax) Vivek Verma said, “Strict action will be taken against defaulters from now on and a sealing drive will start next week, as per the directions of MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal. Final notices will be issued to the defaulters and if they still fail to submit the pending dues, their properties will be sealed. Firstly, action will be taken against big defaulters. A list of defaulters and their pending amounts has been issued to the zonal commissioners, who have been directed to push their staff to meet the recovery targets.”



As per information, there are around 20,000 defaulters each in Zone A, B and C areas, while Zone D has around 26,000 defaulters.

Recovery target not likely to be met this year

Against the annual recovery target of ₹130 crore, the property tax wing has only recovered ₹55 crore so far, which is around ₹8 crore less than what it recovered by this time in 2019.

Officials revealed that among the big defaulters this year are several malls and hotels that have not paid the tax citing the pandemic. The amount to be recovered from them comes to around ₹7 crore.

This year, the MC has also increased the property tax for residential rental properties, including the paying guest accommodations, hostels, rental accommodations etc. The owners will now have to pay 7.5% of the annual rent received as tax. Earlier, owners had to pay ₹5 per yard for the property annually.

MC officials state they won’t be able the meet the recovery this year too, as the pandemic has already induced a financial crisis in the market.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Narendra Modi dials Joe Biden, discusses shared concerns and priorities
Nov 18, 2020 00:39 IST
‘Stressful relations’: Jaishankar analyses China ties, then some advice
Nov 17, 2020 23:20 IST
Indo-US ties will pick up, Joe Biden no stranger to India: S Jaishankar
Nov 17, 2020 23:11 IST
Financially troubled startup helped power Trump campaign
Nov 18, 2020 00:19 IST

latest news

Haryana government to form panel to study and draft anti-conversion law
Nov 18, 2020 01:34 IST
Ludhiana: Ensure 1 volunteer for 30 devotees, DC tells Chhath Puja committees
Nov 18, 2020 01:32 IST
India pins hopes on locally-tested Covid-19 vaccines given Pfizer constraints
Nov 18, 2020 01:32 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Nov 18, 2020 01:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.