Ludhiana sees highest single-day toll with 18 deaths

A day after Covid-19 cases crossed the 10,000-mark, Ludhiana recorded its biggest spike in casualties with 18 deaths on Monday. The previous surge was on August 29 when the district had reported 17 deaths.

So far, 411 persons have succumbed to the virus in the district. August alone accounts for 323 deaths.

Monday’s casualties include, a 93-year-old male from New Shivpuri, a 33-year-old man of Baba Deep Singh Nagar and another one from Basti Jodhewal, a 59-year- old man, a 56-year-old man from New Subash Nagar, a 35-year-old man from Salem Tabri, a 71-year-old man from Basant Avenue, a 71-year-old man from Barewal, a 59-year-old man from Janakpuri, a 62-year-old man from Gandhi Nagar, a 61-year-old man from Moti Nagar, a 62-year-old man from Raj Guru Nagar, a 69-year-old woman from Patel Nagar, a 58-year-old man from Chander Nagar, a 43-year-old man from Ludhiana, a 42-year-old man from Partap Nagar, a 58-year-old man from Chander Nagar, a 43-year-old man from civil lines, a 42- year-old man from Partap Nagar.

Besides, as many as 183 new cases took the district’s tally of positive cases to 10,222. Of these, 1,729 cases are still active.

Don’t fall prey to rumours: DC

Deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma appealed to the residents to not fall prey to rumour-mongering. He was reacting to rumours that doctors were extracting organs of patients by declaring them Covid-19 positive. He further added that there is another rumour that the state government is getting Rs 3 lakh per patient in lieu of declaring a patient Covid-19 positive. The DC said that such rumours are having a detrimental effect in the fight against the virus.

Man who jumped from hospital buildings succumbs

The 43-year-old Covid-19 patient, who jumped off the first floor of Bhagwan Ram Charitable Hospital on Daresi Road, on Sunday afternoon, succumbed to injuries. The patient had been rushed to the civil hospital, where he died during the wee hours on Monday. Civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said that a report has been sought and the hospital has been served a notice. Dr Bagga said that the man was admitted in the hospital for five days following complaints of liver issues. He had tested positive for the virus during treatment.

The district administration has started 24x7 psychological support helpline: 7814718704, 6284531852.

ADC Neeru Katyal Gupta, who had battled Covid-19 successfully, said that counselling could be an added benefit for a patient.